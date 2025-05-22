Firefighters rescue man stuck inside lift at Tesco store in Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a person being stuck inside a lift at the Tesco store on White Lion Meadow at around 6.18am.

One fire crew was sent from Whitchurch Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said one man was freed from a lift.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 6.43am.