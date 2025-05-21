Raiders steal £20k cash from Shrewsbury petrol station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said the thieves struck at Tesco Extra on Battlefield Road at around 11.40pm last night - Tuesday, May 20.

They said CCTV shows three people snapping locks to get into the site before fleeing in a dark grey Ford Fiesta.

A statement from Shrewsbury Police said: "At around 11.40pm last night the petrol station at Tesco Extra on Battlefield Road was broken into and around £20,000 of cash was stolen.

"CCTV shows three offenders snapping locks on the door to gain entry, before fleeing the scene in a dark grey Ford Fiesta.

"We believe there were several people in the area at the time so we’re appealing for the help of the public to identify the offenders.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and might have witnessed the burglary or any suspicious activity.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage showing either the vehicle or the offenders in the minutes before or after the burglary.

"Anyone with information should contact DC Georgina Barnes on 07977 235496 or georgina.barnes@westmercia.police.uk quoting crime reference number 22/44726/25."