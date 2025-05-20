Shropshire bank holiday weather: Find out if you'll need the suntan lotion or the anorak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

2025 has been a remarkably dry year in Shropshire so far but bank holiday Monday, May 26, looks pretty precarious according to the MET Office.

Certainly if you're planning on heading out you'd be sensible to pack a coat.

The Quarry in Shrewsbury.

For Shrewsbury there's a 50 per cent chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, when the chances diminish.

According to the forecast temperatures are only set to reach 15° at the highest.

For Telford & Wrekin the picture looks similar with a 50 per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day, and temperatures only set to hit 14°.

Ludlow looks cloudy with a 50 per cent chance of rain and highs of just 15°, similar to Oswestry in the north of the county.

For Bridgnorth the temperature could reach 17°, but the chance of rain in the afternoon is slightly higher.

After a sun-bathed month so far it looks as though we could be set for a cloudy, and potentially wet Bank Holiday Monday.