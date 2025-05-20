Oswestry drug-dealing dad, 64, found with stash of cocaine and £24,000 peddled class A's to clear debts of his addict son
A drug dealer in his 60s who was caught with a stash of cocaine and more than £24,000 in cash was peddling illegal substances to pay off the debts of his addict son.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Jones has been jailed for 31 months after he was busted by police at a house in Oswestry.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that officers attended an address in Smale Rise on August 12 last year on unrelated matters, when Jones, aged 64, answered the door.
They took a look inside and found cocaine in various batches worth around £600 in street deals, as well as scales, snap bags, “tick” lists, mobile phones and £24,832.46 in cash.
Jones told officers he was “minding” the property for someone else, but he was arrested.