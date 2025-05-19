Man and business charged after mountain of rubbish dumped on Staffordshire road - and cost almost £10,000 to remove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 27 tonnes of rubbish was left in Watery Lane near Lichfield in the early-hours of January 20, which cost almost £10,000 to remove.

The mountain of fly-tipping measured more than 20 metres long and two metres high and blocked the road for residents and businesses nearby.

Lichfield District Council said a man from Uttoxeter now faces multiple charges.

These include depositing waste, endangering road users, dangerous driving, breaching HGV drivers’ hours regulations, and obstructing the highway.

The fly-tipping left on Watery Lane in January. Photo: Lichfield District Council

A company, based near Stafford, has also been charged with depositing the waste and obstructing the highway.

Both the man and the business are due to appear at Cannock Magistrates Court on July 1.

Council leader, Councillor Doug Pullen, said: “This was an appalling act of environmental crime.

"Local people woke up to find their only route to and from their homes completely blocked and the cost to the taxpayer of removing and disposing of the waste was nearly £10,000.

“Thanks to the swift action of our environmental health officers, suspects were quickly identified, leading to these charges. We take a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping, because that’s what our communities rightly expect.

“This case is about more than prosecution. It’s about protecting our environment, supporting law-abiding businesses, safeguarding local people—and sending a strong message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated.”