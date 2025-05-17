Trains cancelled after emergency services rush to rail line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An incident on the line between the two lines saw emergency services attend, train company West Midlands Railway said.

The incident has meant rail replacement services have been ordered and a number of trains cancelled.

In an statement just after 2pm, a spokesperson for West Midlands Railway said: "Emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury. Rail replacement services have been ordered."

In a service announcement, passengers travelling between the two stations were advised to check timetables before they travel and that "residual disruption between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury" was expected until 5pm.

West Midlands Railway said passengers may be entitled to compensation for any delays and urged people to check details of the delay and repay scheme on their website: https://www.westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/about-us/delay-repay