Man found dead at estranged wife's home told friends of threats to kill in days before he died, court hears

Kyle Pugh, aged 30, was found with fatal compression injuries to this neck on Aston Drive in Newport on March 22, 2022. He died in hospital the next day.

Amy Pugh, aged 34 and of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, who was married to but separated from Mr Pugh at the time of his death, is on trial for his murder.

Stafford Crown Court had previously heard how Mrs Pugh claimed she found her husband in her garden hanging from the back door to her kitchen by his belt, after she had thrown him out earlier that night after hearing his new girlfriend may be pregnant.

On Thursday (May 15), Mr Julian Evans KC read two statements to the jury from friends of Mr Pugh who he had been in contact with in the days before his death.