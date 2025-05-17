Countryside home with far reaching views and large plot hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brook House in Osbaston near Oswestry has hit the market with Halls estate agents for offers in the region of £650,000.

The three/four bedroom home boasts just under 3,000 square feet of characterful and flexible living accommodation.

Halls said the home has been "substantially improved" but has retained a range of its traditional features.

The property is also said to have "scope for dependant or multi-generational living".

Brook House sits within landscaped gardens that extend to around 0.42 of an acre and border open farmland, and boasts spectacular views towards the Welsh Hills.

The property is accessed through a traditional, five-bar gate along a sweeping, gravelled driveway that encloses a landscaped garden with a pathway, lawns, established trees, seating areas and well-stocked floral beds.

The driveway features ample parking space and a double garage, while to the rear are further lawns and a timber summerhouse.

The listing says that the gardens provide a "lovely space in which to enjoy the setting and wonderful views".

Inside, ground floor accommodation comprises a cosy reception sitting room, dining room with an inglenook fireplace, a garden room with far-reaching views, a kitchen that has bee modernised and a utility room.

The listing adds that the southern part of the ground floor provides "excellent potential for multi-generational or dependant living, or even holiday accommodation".

A door leads from the reception sitting room into a secondary kitchen, a living/dining room with French-doors to the gardens, a bedroom and shower room.

Meanwhile, upstairs there is a master bedroom suite that comprises a bedroom with exposed ceiling timbers, recessed wardrobes, an en-suite bathroom and uninterrupted countryside views.

A second staircase rises to two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Halls said: "Situated on the perimeter of the hamlet of Osbaston, around one mile from Knockin village, Brook House began life as a traditional country cottage which has been significantly extended and improved over the years."

