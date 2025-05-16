The final part of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Llandrindod Wells featured an Act of Remembrance at the war memorial

It went very well and although there was warning of thunder on Sunday afternoon it stayed dry and sunny.

The service was conducted by Father Andrew Tweed, RBL Branch Chaplain.

The Branch Standard Bearer was Rhodri Evans and the Girl Guides Standard was also in attendance.

The Parade Marshall was David Saunders, Branch Vice-Chairman, RBL and The Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph were recited in Welsh and English.

The Last Post and Reveille were sounded by Sarah Freeman, Conductor of Llandrindod Wells Silver Band.

Wreaths were laid by Brian Jones, Branch President, RBL, Keith Holder, Llandrindod Wells Veterans Group, Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Marcia Morgan and the town crier Jan Swindale.

The Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial was followed by a short Act of Remembrance at the Radnorshire County War Memorial at Llandrindod Wells Hospital.

Members of the Royal British Legion and veterans had also attended a flag raising ceremony and proclamation at County Hall, in Llandrindod Wells, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Veterans, Royal British Legion members and Llandrindod Wells Town Crier Jan Swindale at County Hall for its VE Day service. Image Rachael Barlow

Standard bearer Rhodri Evans in Llandrindod Wells' Memorial Gardens. Image: Marion Sadler

Father Andrew Tweed conducted the Act of Remembrance service. Image Marion Sadler

Veterans and legion members with Rhodri Evans standard bearer at Llandrindod Wells war memorial. Image Marion Sadler