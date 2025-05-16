'It's a fatal accident waiting to happen' - Man living by busy B-road fears the worst and demands action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris Flavell says he would have "never" purchased his home off the B4176 in Hilton if he knew what the road was like, claiming it is a fatal accident "waiting to happen".

Since moving into the property last September, the 59-year-old says he has felt his home shake when large vehicles pass at speed and experienced extreme difficulties accessing and exiting his driveway.

In 2016, a safety boss said there would be no speed cameras installed on the busy commuter route - known locally as 'the rabbit run' - which claimed two lives that year. The road is currently a national speed limit area (60mph on single carriageways).

Mr Flavell says he has contacted Shropshire Council calling for action along the stretch of road over concerns for his and his neighbour's safety, and also spoken with South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson.

However, he claims to have been told that there are limited funds available to address the issue and that the road "did not meet the accident criteria".

The 59-year-old said: "The road is horrendous. When pulling off the drive, because vehicles are coming at such a speed, you literally are a few yards into the road and have someone behind you tooting their horn at you.

"It is extremely difficult pulling on to the driveway. When you have a tanker coming at 70mph, it is absolutely frightening.