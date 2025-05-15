Two casualties reported as van ends up on its side after three-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews from Shrewsbury, Wem and Wellington stations have attended a crash on the A528 Shrewsbury Road, at a junction between Harmer Hill and Preston Gubbals.

The incident, which the Shropshire Star understands happened at around 11.30am today (Thursday, May 15), involved one van and two cars.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is attending to the incident in Shrewsbury. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The fire service has confirmed there are two casualties, both of whom have been released from the vehicles. Its crews assisted one person from a vehicle using a ladder.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service, who also attended the incident, said: "Two ambulances were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars and a van had been involved in a collision and the van had ended up on its side.

"One woman was treated for minor injuries and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution. A man and a woman were both treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."

While the firefighters sent their 'stop message' indicating the incident was under control at 12.16pm, the fire service urged members of the public to avoid the area while emergency services are on the scene.

The affected stretch of the A528 was closed so recovery work could take place.