Multiple fire crews rush to blaze at bungalow near Market Drayton described as 'well alight'

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.35pm reporting a house fire near Crickmerry.

Four fire crews were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Newport and Prees fire stations.

Operations and safety officers have also attended.

Latest reports from the fire service said the bungalow was "well alight".

Firefighters have tackled the fire using two hose reel jets and one covering jet while wearing breathing apparatus.

Fire crews remained at the scene at the time of writing (7.45pm).