Over 400 Dyfed-Powys police officers carrying opioid reversing medicine

The presence of synthetic opioids in the UK illegal drugs market has recently risen and they are extremely dangerous substances.

There has been over 450 drug-related deaths where synthetic opioids were present and although they are most commonly found in heroin, they are also becoming increasingly present in illicit painkillers and sedative pills.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are one of the forces who have rolled out the naloxone scheme, with the latest data showing that 483 officers from the force are currently carrying the drug, keeping their streets and communities safer.

Across the UK, there are approximately 20,650 police officers and 880 police staff carrying the medicine daily, as of December 2024.

Police officers have administered naloxone more than 1,200 times UK-wide since June 2019. 32 UK police forces are currently using the naloxone provision or piloting it, and another 12 forces have committed to either pilot or roll out its use in the near future.

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said: “Synthetic drugs have no place on Britain’s streets, which is why we must do everything we can to tackle this evolving threat.

“Already there are hundreds of examples of police officers carrying this lifesaving medicine. I am deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment to protect some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, part of the government’s Plan for Change to keep streets safe.”

Chief Constable Richard Lewis of Dyfed-Powys Police and National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Drugs said: “Synthetic drug use, like all illegal drug use, is incredibly dangerous for those who use them and carry high risks of overdosing and we welcome the governments recommendations in how we collectively respond to this particular threat.

“We have long supported the use of the anti-overdose drug Naloxone, which is has dramatically reduced the chance of drug-related deaths when dispensed by officers who have been equipped with it and encourage it’s use further.

“We remain steadfast in doing all we can to protect the people we serve alongside partners, including the most vulnerable in our society and this tool is just one option we can take to achieve this.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said: "We welcome the Home Office initiative supporting police officers in carrying Naloxone, which represents a vital step forward in the fight against opioid overdoses. Communities across England are increasingly facing the threat of dangerous synthetic drugs, and this move ensures a faster, more effective response at the most critical moment.

“The immediate administration of Naloxone can mean the difference between life and death, particularly as synthetic opioids—now more prevalent in the UK’s illegal drug market—have contributed to over 450 drug-related deaths in the past two years.

“Equipping frontline officers with this life-saving tool, shows a commitment to public safety and harm reduction.”

The law was also recently changed to widen access to take-home naloxone without a prescription. This is part of a series of initiatives designed to reduce the threat from synthetic opioids and reduce drug-related harms.

A generic definition of nitazenes, a type of synthetic opioid, was also introduced which will help prevent serious and organised criminal groups from adjusting drug recipes to bypass UK drug laws.