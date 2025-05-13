Shrewsbury Bagel bar to serve alcohol and play late night music after licence granted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Red Brick, situated at Unit 1 Thornes Hall in Castle Street, will serve a variety of freshly baked bagels and coffee, as well as a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The aim, it says, is to “evoke the charm and openness of an American diner allowing patrons alcohol to consume with their meal or during events.”

The supply of alcohol will be from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 12.30 Fridays and Saturdays and 9am to 11.30pm on Sundays.

The firm, who operate a similar business at Wellington Market, will also be allowed to have live and recorded music after assuring Shropshire Council’s Licensing Sub Committee that it would be of an acoustic nature in a restaurant-style setting,

Prior to the hearing on April 30, the applicant, Zak Hammond, agreed to amend the application to take into account representations made by the responsible authorities, who in turn withdrew their objections.

Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme also withdrew its objection after a condition was put in that any rubbish associated with the premises will be cleared up from the front pavement every evening before close.

Castle Street in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

However, some residents still had concerns and voiced them at the hearing.

“I don’t want to fight to get in during the evening when there are drunken people outside my building and making noise,” said Qu Lu, who owns an apartment in Castle Street.

“I think it’s an inappropriate place to have such an establishment.”

Jan Boyd added that if St Nicholas Boutique Hotel also applied for a similar licence, “it will change considerably the feel of that stretch of road.”.

However, Mr Hammond argued that the representations “are speculative” with no supporting evidence.

“We cannot be held responsible for any [previous] anti-social behaviour or public nuisance as it’s not even open,” he said.

“I think our presence will serve as a deterioation to such behaviour and will increase security.

“I have seen other premises have been granted licences until midnight and 1am on weekends, along with live and recorded music. I think it wil be unfair to deny me the same opportunity.”

A decision notice states that the committee are satisfied that the additional

conditions agreed by the applicant prior to the hearing would be an appropriate and proportionate response to promote the licensing objectives.

The premises licence was therefore granted.