Ceremony marks Royal Shrewsbury Hospital building work milestone

Topping out is a construction tradition which takes place when the building reaches its full height or the final structural beam is raised into place.

Due to the size of the building, construction is being undertaken in four areas, with the first area reaching structural completion.

The whole structure is planned to complete at the end of 2026, with the building becoming weathertight soon after.

The topping out ceremony for the first area of construction at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

To mark the milestone, volunteers for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Rob and Debbie Lewis, who celebrated their 500th hour of voluntary service, were invited to share in the occasion.

They joined Jo Williams, Chief Executive, Matthew Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP), Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, Dr Ed Rysdale, HTP Clinical Lead and Emergency Medicine Consultant and members of the Integrated Health Projects (IHP) construction team at the ceremony.

All attendees signed their names on a concrete column within the new healthcare facility – marking the occasion.

Upon completion in 2028, the 27,000 square metre expansion will include a new acute medical floor and an improved front entrance on the ground floor.

The further floors will be home to women and children’s services and purpose-built critical care services.

The trust says having the services based at the same site as the bigger, improved emergency department - which is also undergoing refurbishment – will mean that quicker decisions can be made about patient care.

Sean Delaney, VINCI Building’s Project Director for HTP construction partner IHP, said: “Topping out marks a major milestone in the delivery of this project. Reaching the highest point of construction for this area of the build is a proud moment for everyone involved - our dedicated teams, partners, and the wider community.

“This ceremony not only celebrates the progress we’ve made but also brings us one step closer to providing high-quality healthcare facilities for patients, their families and staff.”

Jo Williams, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “It was really significant to see first-hand the progress being made and to meet some of the construction team who are bringing our vision to reality.

“The new healthcare facilities are part of a multi-million pound investment to improve care for everyone through modern, purpose-built facilities and ensure our communities get the care they need, at the right time and in the right place.”