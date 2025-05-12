Appeal to rehome Kally the rescue dog who was left on the shelf for over a year

Kally is being cared for by the dedicated staff and volunteers at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington, who say she has been overlooked by potential adopters and has watched countless of her furry friends head off to their forever homes.

The five-year-old crossbreed came into RSPCA care back in April 2024 and following a stint at emergency boarding, arrived at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in July, and then made available rehoming in September.

But unfortunately the months have gone on - and she is still patiently awaiting her forever home, watching many other dogs find their new families before her.

Could you rehome Kally

Kennel and Cattery Supervisor Neil Richardson said: “We just adore Kally. She is such a lovely girl who has a heart of gold.

“She would love a secure garden to play with all her favourite toys, lots of fuss on a comfy sofa and tasty snacks!

“Kally would love a home with an equal amount of sofa snoozing and exploring the great outdoors. Kally has a setting for every dog lover!"

He said that Kally is looking for a quiet adult-only home.

“Kally is an intelligent lady who has excelled in training at the centre,” said Neil. “She is able to focus on her handler when passing dogs, horses and people. Quieter walking routes are a preference of Kally's, as there’s just so much to explore and sniff.

“We really hope her perfect match is found soon - we don’t want her to wait any longer as she so very much deserves her own family to call her own.”

Figures released as part of the RSPCA’s 200th anniversary last year showed that in the ten years up until the end of 2022 the RSPCA centre and branch found new homes for 6,442 animals.

To express an interest in Kally please fill out an online application form.