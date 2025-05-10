Traffic stopped after two-vehicle crash on A49 near Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at around 3.23pm on Saturday, reporting a road traffic collision involving several vehicles had taken place in Ludlow.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Wellington stations and an operations officer was also in attendance.

The A49 near Ludlow. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, crews found the collision on the A49 near Bromfield Road (B4361) had involved two vehicles.

A spokesperson for the fire service said no people were reportedly trapped, and the service was administering first aid to casualties.

According to traffic data, both lanes on the A49 had been stopped due to the incident and stationary traffic was reported at 4pm.