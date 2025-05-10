Two sisters whose clothing shop was recently named Mid Wales’ best fashion shop, have been congratulated by the town council

Rachel Evans and Shan Williams celebrated at Llangoed Hall, recently as their shop, No8 Clothing, based in Rhayader, won ‘Best Clothing/Fashion Store’ at the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2025.

Rachel described the win as a surprise and an amazing reward for the duo’s hard work.

Businesses receive an initial vote, they are then notified and can then collect further votes from clients and customers. Rachel and Shan took to social media to collect votes

“It’s very heart-warming to find out people voted for us and appreciate us, it makes the hard work all worthwhile,” said Rachel.

“It’s an amazing reward for us, having started in difficult times.”

Rachel and Shan took over the West Street shop from a cousin in November 2019 and sell women’s, men’s and children’s clothing.

No8 also sells gifts like candles, as well as bags, jewellery and accessories such as socks and scarves.

They both run the shop alongside full time jobs, while Rachel’s daughter Asha is also a big help too.

They took over just before lockdown, which was difficult but they said it also took time for people to get back out onto the high street.

“To get this award fills us with immense pride. We really appreciate our customers who voted, and it just makes me feel so proud and happy.”

Rhayader Town Council was told about their win at a recent meeting and agreed to contact Rachel and Shan to congratulate them on their award. They said it was great for Rhayader and its high street to have shops such as No8 Clothing gaining such recognition.