Shropshire MPs join forces to call for new rail line to capital that will have 'massive positive impact' for region

In a cross-party letter circulated by Shrewsbury MP, Julia Buckley 21 out of 22 MPs from constituencies set to benefit from the new rail service connecting London with Shropshire and Mid Wales, which Mrs Buckley said would bring a “massive positive impact” to the region.

The final decision on the new line will be made by Office or Rail and Road (ORR) but it will require the backing of Network Rail who are said to yet to be convinced of the plan.

She has sent the letter to Sir Andrew Haines, Chief Executive of Network Rail, to back and endorse WSMR's (Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway) application.

The new line is set to be a replacement for a direct rail service to London that was scrapped by operator Avanti in June 2024.

Earlier this year, the newline was backed by the Department of Transport providing a "boost" for the scheme.

Now a cross-party group of MPs has joined calls to introduce the rail service.

Julia Buckley said: “This is going to have a massive positive impact for the area.

“We have almost complete cross-party support in the area with 21 out of 22 MPs signing the letter I sent out.”

She said just South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson failed to sign the letter, saying he did not 'sign joint letters'.

However, Mr Anderson earlier this week, also called for the the return of direct services between Wrexham and London via Shropshire and wrote separately to Network Rail Chief Executive Sir Andrew Haines.

Mrs Buckley said the new line could have lots benefits for her constituency, not least the revitalisation of Shrewsbury Station.

She said: "The initial plan is for five direct trains a day from Shrewsbury, with the option of a further three for early morning commuters, if successful.

"If we get services to London, I've been told that there are plans to see the part of Shrewsbury Station that is unused, developed and turned into a co-working space with a coffee shop etc that would be such a boost for Shrewsbury. This will unlock our railway station for use as an economic and social hub to make journeys more enjoyable and lift this important gateway to our town.

“The Office of Road and Rail like the scheme, so with this cross-party letter we are hoping to pile the pressure on to Network Rail to give it their backing too."