VE Day service and beacon lighting in Builth Wells

Veterans having a chat before the VE Day service started in Builth Wells. Image: Cllr Mark Hammond

The crowds who turned out for Builth Wells' VE Day service. Image: Cllr Mark Hammond

Reverend Mark Beaton led the service at Builth Wells' war memorial. Image: Cllr Mark Hammond

VE Day service in Builth Wells

The service started at 11am and was led by the Reverend Mark Beaton, with an opening address by Royal British Legion’s Adam Johnstone, who was a Major in the Army, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Local veterans, members of the public, a Girl Guide leader, and members of the town council attended the service which lasted about 30 minutes.

Veterans were then invited to the Fountain Inn at midday for a free fish and chip lunch courtesy of the Town Council.

A VE Day flag was also flown at the war memorial and the beacon was lit at 9.30pm on Garth Hill.