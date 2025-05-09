Council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt to step down from role at annual meerting

Cllr Gibson-Watt who represents the ward of Glasbury is expected to announce his resignation at the council’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, May 15 after three years of leading the minority Liberal Democrat/Labour administration.

Cllr Gibson-Watt said: “To be the leader of a Welsh local authority is a rare privilege enjoyed by relatively few politicians and is one I have relished.

“However, I have decided that the time is right for me to step aside and allow another member to take on the role and take forward the council’s corporate vision of stronger, fairer greener, on which we have made good progress over the past three years.”

Rumours that Cllr Gibson-Watt was intending to resigm have been swirling around the corridors of county hall for several months with the expectation that planning portfolio holder, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jake Berriman will be put forward to take his place.

Cllr Gibson-Watt confirmed that this is the expected succession.

Cllr Gibson-Watt said: “My group has elected Cllr Jake Berriman as my replacement as group leader and will be the group’s nomination to be the new council leader at the AGM on May 15.

“Jake has my full and unqualified support, he will make an excellent council leader.”

Cllr Gibson-Watt added: “It has been a difficult and turbulent time, with continued financial restraint and the challenges of inflation and the ongoing cost of living crisis.”

“But, despite that, significant progress has been made in improving the social care system, the transformation of Powys’s education system, developing the economy and making progress towards the council becoming a ‘net zero’ organisation.

“I am particularly pleased with the way the council has developed partnerships across the Mid Wales region and the counties bordering Powys in England.

“The future operation of our public services depends on successful partnership working and sound foundations have now been laid to ensure that collaboration can and will develop further.”