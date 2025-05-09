New Aldi stores on the way to Shropshire - supermarket chain wants public suggestions for new sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is inviting customers to submit suggestions for where new Aldi stores should be opened.

The firm said popular areas will be considered as part of its ongoing commitment to expanding its presence.

In recent years, Aldi has seen a surge in popularity and the supermarket currently has more than 1,050 stores.

It said it remains committed to its long-term goal of operating more than 1,500 UK stores.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’ve always believed that great quality food should be within everyone’s reach and many communities would therefore still benefit from having an Aldi nearby.

“We’re always looking at key places where we see potential, but we want to hear directly from the public about where the demand is greatest. Their input is invaluable as we continue to grow and bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to more areas across Britain.”

The supermarket ran a similar initiative last year, which saw locations in London, Manchester and Derbyshire recognised as priority locations amongst shoppers.

It said progress has already been made to bring a new store near to Chesterfield in Derbyshire, with Aldi recently securing planning for a site on Ringwood Road, Brimington.

To nominate a town or area for consideration, people can email NextNewStore@aldi.co.uk and simply state the town they would like to put forward in the subject of the email.

Aldi is asking for submissions by Sunday, June 8, with plans to share the results and unveil the next round of priority locations later this year.

For further details on Aldi’s site requirements, visit www.aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns.