Heart of Wales Line running series of events during Community Rail Week

The week, which coincides with the milestone Railway 200 anniversary year, showcases how the railway can bring people together.

A networking event begins the week, as part of the partnership’s Make and Trade project which connects independent makers and traders along the Heart of Wales Line and promotes local business visibility.

The event will take place at award-winning spring water and soft drinks manufacturer Radnor Hills, Knighton on May 19 from 12:30 pm to 4.30pm and will include a short marketing session led by Megan Birch and Chris Butler from the host business, followed by a tour of the facilities.

The Make and Trade project recently received funding from the Community Rail Network to produce a 50-page booklet highlighting businesses in each town along the Heart of Wales line.

The brochure will be distributed at tourist hotspots across the UK and showcase the attractions, shops and unique products linked to the railway. Businesses can apply to be in the brochure by emailing heartwalesline@gmail.com .

“This event is all about bringing people together and creating new partnerships that can make use of the railway to attract new customers,” said Owen Griffkin, community rail officer.

"Having the support of Radnor Hills, one of the most recognisable companies along the line, will be a real asset to the project. The company’s experience in marketing and branding will be invaluable in helping smaller, local businesses reach new audiences."

The following day, attention turns to the heritage of the railway as part of the national Railway 200 celebrations. A drop-in event titled ‘Trains, Tales and Tea’ will take place at the new KDM Gaming Hub in the recently-renovated Automobile Palace in Llandrindod Wells.

Scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 from 2pm to 4pm, the event invites members of the public to share stories, photographs and memorabilia connected to the railway’s past.

“Railways have shaped our communities for generations,” added Mr Owen. “This event is a chance for people to share their memories and help us capture the social history of the line for future generations.”

The week will also see environmental improvements, with the installation of 15 new planters at five stations across Powys, thanks to a Local Places for Nature grant from Powys County Council . This will boost biodiversity and create a more welcoming station environment for passengers and volunteers.

In addition, Owen will join a group of primary school pupils on their return train journey from Radnorshire Wildlife Trust’s Pentwyn Farm site near Llanbister Road Station, highlighting the railway’s role in supporting environmental education and community engagement.

Bill Freeman, Community Rail Network interim chief executive, said: “We’re proud to see such a packed programme of community-led activities being held across Britain during Community Rail Week, especially during Railway 200 anniversary year.

“Community Rail Week shines a spotlight on community rail partnerships and station volunteer groups and the innovative projects they deliver across Britain, bringing people together and promoting the benefits of rail.

“Community rail has an inspiring track record of promoting travel confidence and broadening horizons, sometimes with life-changing effects, while giving communities a voice on transport and putting railways and stations at the heart of community life.”

For more information about the events, visit the Heart of Wales Line’s social media platforms (@heartwalesline) or email heartwalesline@gmail.com.