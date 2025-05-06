Key rail route to London scrapped a year ago could return - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson is among those who has thrown his support behind plans to restore direct rail services to London, after Avanti ceased to operate the route almost a year ago in June 2024.

On March 12, Mr Anderson met with Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) who have developed the plans.

If their application is approved, it would see the return of direct services between Wrexham and London via Shropshire. WSMR, the aspirant open access operator, plans to deliver five daily train services between the county and capital city.

WSMR have submitted an Open Access Application to the Office of Rail and Road, which is responsible for access to the rail network and currently considering the project's potential. The application would allow WSMR to use nine vacant rail paths.

The MP has written to Network Rail Chief Executive Sir Andrew Haines, who's support he hopes to enlist for the service that would create fifty jobs in North Wales and the Midlands.

It would serve a catchment area of some 1.5 million people, supporting many more jobs in the region's economy.In Stuart's constituency of South Shropshire, almost 500 people use the train to get to work each day. Stuart has said that the service would meet a need that was identified in the Union Connectivity Review for greater investment in "frequency and capacity improvements" between Wales and the Midlands.

The Union Connectivity Review made the case for improved investment in the Welsh Marches. It reflected that 76,000 people cross from Wales to England for work on a daily basis. Stuart has claimed that the restoration of direct services to London would further strengthen connectivity in the region, providing a credible alternative to car use.

Mr Anderson has added that demand for greater investment in connectivity is driven by increased housing targets, which the government doubled for Shropshire last year. On 13th February,

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander MP told fellow MPs that the Department for Transport was "supportive" of new proposals.

Stuart Anderson said: "Residents in South Shropshire often feel left behind by the big cities when it comes to investing in infrastructure. I want to address this head on by rallying support for projects that enhance local transport options. So, I am pleased to support the exciting plans for five daily direct train services to London developed by Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway.

"This would greatly benefit our constituency, with almost 500 residents using the train each day to get to work. It would also deliver increased connectivity between our county with both Wales and London – meeting the need in the Union Connectivity Review for greater investment in rail frequency and capacity."