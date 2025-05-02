Former Telford woman charged with murder of two-year-old daughter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sarah Ngaba, 30, of HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire, has been charged following Eliza Ngaba’s death at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on August 15, 2022.

Ngaba, formerly of Briarwood, Telford, is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 6.

Sarah Ngaba. Photo: West Mercia Police

In November 2020 Ngaba was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent on Eliza and was given a 14-year custodial sentence.