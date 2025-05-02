Former Telford woman charged with murder of two-year-old daughter
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of her two-year-old daughter.
Sarah Ngaba, 30, of HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire, has been charged following Eliza Ngaba’s death at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on August 15, 2022.
Ngaba, formerly of Briarwood, Telford, is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 6.
In November 2020 Ngaba was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent on Eliza and was given a 14-year custodial sentence.