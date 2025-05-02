Businesses invited to help 'Town of Flowers' hopefully win Britain in Bloom UK finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Town Council is inviting businesses to order one of their many stunning hanging baskets to brighten up their business and the area.

With more than 300,000 vibrant plants set to transform parks, roundabouts, planters, and streets, the town council’s team are working hard to ensure Shrewsbury that remains the 'Town of Flowers'.

Hanging baskets cost £60 each that includes delivery, watering throughout the summer and end-of-season disposal.

Shrewsbury Town Council are appealing to businesses to order a hanging basket.

It's hoped the hanging baskets will add a pop of colour to the town's streets, attracting customers and creating a welcoming atmosphere.

Shrewsbury will welcome judges from the the Heart of England in Bloom on July 22. The Britain in Bloom UK Finals judges will then arrive in the county town on July 31.

The deadline to order a hanging basket is May 30 with delivery beginning on the week commencing June 9.

Operations Manager for Shrewsbury Town Council and Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, Stuart Farmer is calling on businesses to get involved

He said: "We’re calling on all businesses within the town centre and its locality to be part of this year’s exciting floral celebration. Shrewsbury is known for its spectacular flowers, and with businesses investing in a hanging basket, everyone will be contributing to our bid for Britain in Bloom glory! More than that, it’s making Shrewsbury an even more beautiful place for residents, visitors, and customers."

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, added: "This is a brilliant way for businesses to come together and show their pride in Shrewsbury. Supporting the town’s Britain in Bloom bid, not only helps create a stunning environment that draws people in, but it also sends a powerful message about the community spirit and collaboration that make our town so special."