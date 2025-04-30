Shock pictures show fire damage at Shropshire village house fire where residents heard a 'loud bang' and saw smoke coming from the roof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters were called to a house on Church Street in Prees on Monday after a fire on the third floor.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property with an extended hose reel jet. Once they reached the top of the stairs, they were presented with a "well developed" fire within a cupboard off a bedroom.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other compartments in the house.

Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the property. Picture: Whitchurch Fire Station.

A fan was used to disperse smoke and hot gases before firefighters returned to make sure the scene was safe.

Residents in the property reportedly heard a large bang and were able to exit the property.

A post by Whitchurch Fire Station said: "We attended a house fire in Church Street, Prees. On our arrival we were greeted by the residents stating the fire was on the third floor of the property and smoke could be seen from the roof.

Damage caused by a fire at a home in Prees. Picture: Whitchurch Fire Station.

Two of our crew wearing Breathing Apparatus entered the property with an extended Hose Reel Jet and made their way up the stairs.

"Once at the top of stairs they came up against a well developed fire in a cupboard off a bedroom. Quick actions by the crew stopped the spread of the fire entering other compartments.

"We were assisted by the crew from Wem Fire Station and we also requested assistance of a third pump from Hodnet. Once the fire was out we used our positive pressure ventilation fan to disperse the smoke and hot gases from the third floor.

"Luckily residents were in the property and heard a large bang followed by the smoke alarms operating. We later returned to the property to reinspect for hot spots in the room of origin to ensure all of the fixtures and fittings were cool enough for us to close the incident."