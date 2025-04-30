Shifnal to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day with parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rev Chris Thorpe, vicar of St Andrew’s Church, has recorded interviews with veterans and local people which will be shown in the church on May 8 as part of the commemorations.

At 6.30pm the bells of the church will ring out as part of a national peel and there will be a parade from the Village Hall to the church at 6.30 involving the Royal British Legion.

Shropshire’s Vice Lord Lieutenant Jenny Wynn will also be attending.

Catherine Rogers of Shifnal Benefice and Rev Chris Thorpe with the special VE 80 flag.

“There will then be a church service at 7pm when the Mayor will read the proclamation and light the D Day lamp,” said Rev Thorpe.

“Beacons will be lit all around the country and we will remember how the street lights went on for the first time on VE day in 1945 as the blackout was lifted.

“We hope as many Shifnal people will come together to mark this special day and remember those millions that gave so much to achieve the freedom we all enjoy today.”

Other events arranged to celebrate 80 years since the end of the Second World War include the raising of a VE day flag at the church at 10am, when around 130 children from St Andrew’s School and Shifnal Primary School will be present.