Series of events planned for VE Day in Market Drayton including special lunch for 80 over-80s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This year marks 80 years since Germany’s surrender to the Allies and the end of the Second World War.

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will arrive on Thursday, May 8.

A series of events have been organised in Market Drayton on VE Day and for the following day.

The VE Day flag will be raised at the Town Hall at 9am on VE Day before a short service and wreath-laying will take place by the War Memorial.

At 6.30pm, St Mary's Church's bells will ring loud before the 'lighting of the beacon' at the church at 9.30pm.

Market Drayton Royal British Legion is inviting people to its celebratory lunch.

A choir will sing prior to the lighting while the Town Crier will read the VE Day proclamation and prayers will be led by the Revd. Catherin McBride.

A day later, on May 9, the Royal British Legion in Market Drayton will hold a special lunch for 80 people over the age of 80.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft said: "Here in Market Drayton, it will be an opportunity to remember the sacrifices made by the military and civilians who lived through those dark times.

"I believe it is important our younger generation don't lose sight of the sacrifices made. Events like these remind us all of the price that was paid for our freedom."

A 1940s tribute act will provide entertainment at the Royal British Legion's 80th anniversary lunch. A choir is also expected to perform.

Royal British Legion members who are over the age of 80 will be invited, as will residents from the same age group who have served the community.

The club has reached out to local care homes to invite some residents to join the celebration.

Ian Nellins said: "We haven't really got any ex-serving people from that era, there are very few war heroes or veterans left - but what we do is people who remember the war as children or are of the generation after who lived with the aftermath of the war.

"Wehave booked a 1940s singer and are hoping to have a choir come and sing as well.

"It's another way of marking the 80th anniversary particularly for the generation that will have some memory of what it was like at the time.

"If anybody is interested or knows of anyone who fits that bill, if they can get in touch with the Royal British Legion in Market Drayton then that would be great."