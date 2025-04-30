Plain clothes police caught drug dealer after seeing sale in Shrewsbury Morrison's car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matthew Jervis, 29, of Bridgeford Way, Shrewsbury, was arrested outside his home after officers followed the Nissan Qashqai he was travelling in.

Jervis appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday - Tuesday, April 29, to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug and possession of cocaine.

Both offences came after Jervis' arrest on February 20, 2023 - although the court was told police had not actually charged him until January 17, this year.

Richard Davenport, prosecuting, said that on the day in question two plain clothes officers had their attention drawn to drug users they had seen in the car park for Morrison's in Castlefields, Shrewsbury.

They then saw a Nissan Qashqai pull up, with the occupants interacting with the group in the car park.

The court was told officers believed they had seen a drug deal and followed the car back to Bridgeford Way.