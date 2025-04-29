Shock pictures show aftermath of lorry smashing into youth centre and parked vehicles in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened in Lower Galdeford, Ludlow, around 12:20am on Monday (April 28).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four fire engines to the scene, which were joined by West Mercia Police officers.

Officers said the lorry “collided with several vehicles, a railway bridge and a building” but no one injured in the crash and no arrests have been made.

Aftermath of Lorry crash in Ludlow. It has caused damage along Lower Galdeford and ploughed into the Ludlow Youth Centre. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The wall on the side of Ludlow Youth Centre closest to the road can be seen knocked through by the impact and the site remains closed until further notice.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

West Mercia Police said: “We are seeking assistance from the public regarding a road traffic collision that occurred between the areas of Sheet Road and Lower Galdeford, Ludlow which occurred around 00:20 on 28/04/25 involving an artic lorry.

“If you were in the vicinity at the time of the incident and witnessed anything relevant or have CCTV or dashcam footage, we kindly ask for you to get in contact quoting incident number 00009_i_28042025.

“Any information, no matter how minor it may seem, could be valuable in helping us understand the circumstances of the collision. If you can assist, please contact PC Lewis on brandon.lewis@westmercia.police.uk

“We appreciate your cooperation and thank you for any assistance you can provide.”