Lorry hits house, parked cars and youth centre in Ludlow

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four fire engines to Lower Galdeford in Ludlow at around 12.30am on Monday (April 28). A wall on the side of Ludlow Youth Centre closest to the road was knocked through by the impact.

A house on nearby Sheet Road and a fence also showed signs of damage.

West Mercia Police officers attended after the crash.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the HGV collided with "several vehicles", a railway bridge and a building in the early hours of the morning.

The road has been closed near Ludlow Youth Centre and members of the public have been asked to avoid the route as police "work with partners to understand the extent of the damage and any safety implications".

West Mercia Police said nobody was injured in the crash and no arrests have been made.

Ludlow Youth Club and Community Centre will be "closed until further notice" due to the crash.