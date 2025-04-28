Residents warned to 'stay away' from damaged building after lorry ploughs into Ludlow community centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After colliding with a house, fence panels and several vehicles, a lorry ploughed into Ludlow Youth Centre on Lower Galdeford in the early hours of Monday (April 28).

The road was closed for several hours as emergency and recovery services worked to remove the HGV from the side of the community centre. Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident.

Shropshire Council, which runs Family and Community Hub services from the building, said it is seeking alternative venues in Ludlow.