Firefighters battle house blaze in Prees
Firefighters have been tackling a house fire in north Shropshire this morning.
By Geha Pandey
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire in Church Street, Prees, at 10.04am today (Monday, April 28).
Two fire crews were dispatched from Wem and Whitchurch with an operations officer in attendance.
Firefighters used a hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
More to follow.