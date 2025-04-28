Firefighters battle house blaze in Prees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire in Church Street, Prees, at 10.04am today (Monday, April 28).

Two fire crews were dispatched from Wem and Whitchurch with an operations officer in attendance.

The fire happened in Church Street, Prees, this morning. Photo: Google

Firefighters used a hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

More to follow.