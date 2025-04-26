Two cars end up down embankment after crash in south Shropshire - police and firefighters sent to scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision between two SUVs happened on the B4364 at Wheathill, Cleedownton, about halfway between Bridgnorth and Ludlow.

The police and firefighters were on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: “At 9.53am on Saturday, April 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Wheathill, Cleedownton.

“Collision involving two SUVs, which came to rest down a roadside embankment.”

Two fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow, and an operations officer was in attendance.

Firefighters were leaving the scene at around 10.20am.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.