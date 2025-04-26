Three-bed Telford home to be auctioned with low guide price next month
A spacious three-bedroom home in Telford is going under the hammer with a low guide price next month.
Plus
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The home on Church Parade will be auctioned on May 29 with a guide price of £85,000.
The listing by SDL Property Auctions says the property "requires refurbishment" but serves as a good "investment opportunity".
The property is described as a "large terraced house" in a "popular location" with a good-sized rear garden.