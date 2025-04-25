The case against a woman who was caught driving while three times over the drink limit has been adjourned for further information

Tanya Griepham admitted driving a Volkswagon Golf on the A483 at Llanbadarn Fynydd on February 11, while over the drink drive limit, when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 45 year-old of Brunel Way, Shrewsbury was found to have 106 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

Magistrates asked for a same day pre-sentence report to be prepared but Probation Officer Jade Price said she believed they needed to consider a mental health treatment assessment, which would require more time.

Magistrates adjourned the case until June 3, to give the Probation Service the required six weeks to complete the report.

Ms Griepham was given an interim driving disqualification in the meantime.