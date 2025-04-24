Firefighters scrambled to Shrewsbury town centre after 'renovation work' sparks call to 999

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a property fire on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury town centre at around 12.21pm on Thursday.

Two crews were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury fire station, along with an operations officer.

Fortunately, upon arrival, the teams found it was a false alarm.

The report was made with "good intent", reported the service, caused by "large amounts of dust from renovation work".