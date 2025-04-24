Calls for 'vital' segregated routes for cyclists and motor vehicles with youngsters feeling 'unsafe'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury's MP Julia Buckley said youngsters in the region do not feel safe when cycling on roads due to the "speed" of drivers and a "lack" of cycle paths.

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate on road safety and supporting active travel to school, Mrs Buckley asked the Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood MP whether she agreed that investment into segregated routes to separate cyclists and motor vehicles would encourage more people to cycle and walk short journeys.

The Labour MP described the county town as "congested" and said the area has become dominated by cars.

She added that cycling was a "key priority" for constituents where 68 per cent of children aged 10 to 11 years old have been trained through the Bikeability scheme at their schools.