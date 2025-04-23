Fire crews rescue child stuck up tree at Telford playground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crew from Wellington was called to the Hedingham Road Play Area in Leegomery at around 4.08pm on Wednesday after Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a Special Service Call (SSC).

On arrival, the crew found a child stuck in a tree and used a short extension ladder to rescue the child.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 4:08pm on Wednesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as an SSC Urgent in Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington and attending crews used the following equipment of a short extension ladder.

"One child was found stuck in a tree and crews used the short extension ladder to release the child."