Stunning four-bed home and three-storey former mill in Albrighton are listed for sale

Shackerley Mill House and Shackerley Mill on Mill Lane has hit the market with Halls Estate Agents for offers in the region of £1,250,000.

Described as offering "huge amounts of charm and character", the property boasts a main four-bedroom home as well as a detached three-storey, three-bedroom former mill.

Set in approximately nine acres of land, the property features paddocks, an orchard, gardens and waterfalls, private driveway, a large garage used as a workshop and yoga studio and two glamping pitches that are used as holiday lets.

Shackerley Mill House and Shackerley Mill in Albrighton has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Halls.

The glamping area has two raised decked areas with a timber-built kitchen building and showers for each pitch.

The listing says: "This is an incredibly pretty spot on the land with views towards the stream."

The property has been listed for £1,250,000. Picture: Rightmove/Halls.

The property is said to occupy an "idyllic private location". Shackerley Mill has undergone extensive refurbishment in the last five years and boasts ample charm and character with period features and exposed beams.

The listing states: "Shackerley Mill House and Shackerley Mill are collectively an incredibly impressive family home a with superb detached three-storey secondary accommodation, expansive grounds and the most spectacular millpond all set within approximately nine acres.

The property boasts the three-storey former mill and a large four-bedroom home. Picture: Rightmove/Halls.

"The Mill House is a lovely family home with spacious, flexible and incredibly well laid out accommodation.

"Shackerley Mill is an attractive three-storey, three-bedroom property that underwent extensive and sympathetic refurbishment just under five years ago. There is a huge amount of charm throughout with exposed beams and a lovely mix of character with a modern contemporary twist. Steps lead from both the kitchen and also the large dining area to the sitting room with a vaulted ceiling and vlearview log burning stove set in the corner of the room, study and dining area. This space offers wonderful views of the millpond and French doors lead to the terrace - an amazing idyllic setting.

Shackerley Mill House and Shackerley Mill in Albrighton has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Halls.

"The setting is idyllic. There is a terrace at the rear of Shackerley Mill with the delightful area of water beyond and with surrounding woodland. Beyond the lake there is a further paddock and a productive orchard with a variety of trees including apple, plum, pear and apricot."

