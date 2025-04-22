3G switch off date for Telford confirmed by Virgin Media O2 - here's when and what it means

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The firm said the move is part of its plans to deliver faster and more reliable 4G and 5G connectivity for mobile customers.

A number of other towns and cities across the UK will also have 3G switched off.

The Telford network will be shutdown on July 16 - the same day as Norwich and Guilford.

Virgin Media O2 said the move follows a successful pilot in Durham, which became the first city to have 3G withdrawn on April 1.

A statement from the firm said it is contacting people who may be affected by the change.

The date for the switch-off has been confirmed.

It said: "While the vast majority of customers already have a 4G or 5G device and will not have to take any action as a result of the switch off, the company has begun directly contacting all customers across the UK currently without a compatible handset to inform them that they will require a 4G SIM and device to continue using mobile data once 3G is switched off.

"As part of the company’s plan to support the small number of customers who will be impacted, known vulnerable customers have already been offered a 4G-ready device free of charge, helping them stay connected, while all other customers who don’t currently have a 4G handset or SIM will be offered a new device at a reduced price."

The firm said that customers who do not upgrade to a 4G or 5G device before 3G is switched off will still be able to use voice calls and send text messages as they currently do for now - but they would not be able to use mobile data.

Jeanie York, Virgin Media O2’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “We’re switching off our 3G network to focus our attention and investment on upgrading faster and more reliable 4G and 5G networks that will give our customers a better overall experience.

“Following the successful pilot in Durham earlier this month, we will now be switching off 3G in Norwich, Telford and Guildford in July, and Torquay in early August, with the rest of the UK to follow by the end of the year.

“While we know that the vast majority of our customers already have a 4G or 5G device and will not have to take any action, our priority is to provide support to those who need it. That is why we are reaching out directly to customers who do not have a 4G or 5G handset, and calling those we know are vulnerable, to provide information about their next steps. It is important these customers upgrade their handsets in order to continue using mobile data after 3G is switched off.”

The firm said that any customers with older, unwanted handsets are urged to recycle their device through O2 Recycle - receiving cash in exchange and protecting the environment.

The company’s 3G network, first launched more than 20 years ago, today carries less than three per cent of all network data – a figure which continues to fall.

Customers of virtual network operators that use Virgin Media O2’s mobile network – such as Tesco Mobile and giffgaff – will also be impacted by the switch-off and are being contacted directly by their provider.

O2 customers can find out more about the 3G switch off on its website.

Tesco Mobile customers can find out more here, Sky Mobile customers should visit here for further information, while giffgaff customers can access further support here.