Balaclava-wearing suspects attempt to steal motorcycle outside Bridgnorth Wetherspoons - sparking appeal

Police in Bridgnorth are investigating an attempted theft after two balaclava-wearing suspects were spotted attempting to steal a motorcycle that had been parked outside Wetherspoons on the town's high street.

The same pair has been spotted earlier that evening, riding around the town on a motorcycle with no registration plate.

PC Rikki Loftus said: "In the early evening of Saturday, April 19, a motorcycle displaying no registration plate was spotted around the Bridgnorth area being ridden by two suspected males wearing dark clothing, balaclavas and no helmets.

Photo: West Mercia Police

"At approximately 8.40pm, this same bike/riders were involved in an attempted theft of a motorcycle on High Street opposite JD Weatherspoon's before leaving the area via North Gate."

Those with sightings of the "suspicious motorcyclists" are asked to contact the police by calling 101 or visiting West Mercia's website.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by phone on 0800 555 111.