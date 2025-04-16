Telford man, 35, arrested after £4,000 in cash, phones and Class A drugs found in Tipton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned about the supply of Class A drugs by officers in Telford.

The man was located in Tipton, with officers believing the man to be involved in the supply of Class A drugs into Telford.

During the arrest, officers searched a property in Tipton where they seized four mobile phones, £4,000 in cash and a number of items believed to be stolen goods.

The arrest forms part of a county lines investigation into drugs supply in Telford, with the 35-year-old man remaining in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Tim Atherton, from West Mercia Police's proactive CID, said: "We continue to work with the local community to protect them from the impact and harm of drugs.

“We will not accept drug dealing within our communities, drugs bring too much devastation to too many people.

“Today we have successfully arrested a man on suspicion of supplying drugs in Telford, and he remains in custody as we continue our investigation."