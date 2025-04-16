Powys-based Celebrant Publishes Guidebook to Empower Families in End-of-Life Planning

Local celebrant Bernice Benton publishes guidebook to empower families in end-of-life planning

By day, Berni runs a cosy guesthouse and operates a stained-glass studio at her rural home.

She also serves as a Funeral Celebrant and End-of-Life Doula or Soul Midwife, guiding families with compassion through loss, grief, and planning for the end of life.

As a founding partner of Llanelli-based initiative The Legacy Lounge, Berni, 57, shares a commitment to normalizing conversations about death and encouraging proactive planning.

Through her work, with Life and Death Matters drop-in sessions and Fireside Reflection events, Berni has seen the immense need for open, informed discussions about death, loss and grief. That insight inspired her latest endeavour.

My Life, My Death, My Wishes, an accessible and interactive guidebook designed to empower individuals to take control of their end-of-life planning.

“Isn’t it, funny, how we can talk about not talking about death?!” Berni quips.

“This book is my way of breaking that silence and providing people with the tools they need to navigate end-of-life decisions with confidence.”

The guidebook offers practical advice on everything from managing death anxiety and preparing wills to exploring the diverse choices available for funerals, tributes, and memorialization.

With prompts, checklists, and space for reflection, the book makes it easy to gather thoughts, identify wishes, and open conversations with loved ones.

Readers will walk away equipped to: Have conversations with their family and next of kin, make informed choices that reflect their life and personality, think beyond the narrow confines of what we perceive to be the ‘only’ and ‘right’way and articulate and document they preferred wishes, for their care as they approach end of life, their funeral and their legacy of how they wish to be remembered

Packed with warmth, humour, and wisdom, My Life, My Death, My Wishes is an empowering collaboration between Berni and her readers.

“By the end of the book,” she explains, “I hope readers will feel supported, understood, and ready to have honest conversations with their loved ones—ensuring clarity and comfort even in grief.”

The book is available now on Amazon for £18, or directly from Berni for £15 plus postage. For every copy sold in 2025, £1 will be donated to the bereavement charity At A Loss.