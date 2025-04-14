Trump tariffs 'threaten supply chains' as Shropshire fire service raise ‘risk’ status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A meeting of Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Authority was told that supply chains and costs are being disrupted by events “outside the service’s control.”

Service chiefs and councillors, meeting at Shrewsbury Fire Station on Thursday (April 10), were told that they rely on supply chains to receive delivery of goods to ensure the “safety, legal compliance and availability of assets used to provide services to the community.”

Karen Gowreesunker, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, told the Standards, Audit and Performance Committee that the risks of a “failure of the supply chain” due to the “current situation across the world” have increased.

Background papers supplied for the meeting said that the service has various contracts with suppliers of goods and services which if they were to fail or be impacted by poor performance could have a “detrimental impact” on the delivery of key service streams/functions.

“The service also has a need for the timely delivery of goods to ensure the safety, legal compliance and availability of assets used to provide services to the community,” the report said.

“These supply chains and costs are being disrupted by events outside the service’s control.”

Karen Gowreesunker. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

The service had not seen any impact on current contracts at the time of the meeting, the background papers reported.

They said the risk of it happening had been increased “due to external pressure and world events such as developing trade disputes and introduction of tariffs affecting free trade movements.”

The report addd:”Impacts on current contracts not seen at this time and future development unknown at this stage.”

The report added that the service’s estates, fleet and technical arms “will continue to monitor and identify future issues, developing plans to mitigate as the situation develops.”

Councillor Paul Davis (Labour, Haygate & Park) also said that “uncertainty” in the financial markets might have an impact on the performance of pension investments.