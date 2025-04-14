Police investigating after youth reportedly assaulted children and damaged property in Gobowen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sergeant Tim Lever of Oswestry and Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team took to social media to reassure residents of Gobowen that tackling anti-social behaviour in the village was being prioritised.

The message came after several reports on Facebook about an incident on the village playing fields which allegedly involved a youth assaulting other children and damaging property.

Sergeant Lever said: "We are aware of ASB that has taken place on the playing fields in the village and agree that it is completely unacceptable and needs to be dealt with quickly.

Gobowen playing fields. Photo: Google

"The behaviour of one individual includes assaulting other children, causing damage to property, verbal abuse towards children and adults."

Despite reports on social media, the sergeant said that no reports had been made to the police.

He added: "We need people to come forward and provide evidence (video footage and statements) so that we can take formal action. If no-one does, this behaviour is likely to continue. We would like to deal with this individually formally in relation to the criminal offences that have been reported.

"We know who this youth is and will be speaking with them and their parents to try and prevent any further incidents whilst we investigate those that have already taken place. If you or your child has suffered any criminal or antisocial behaviour due to this individual please get in touch with the team.

"We are prioritising this area and would like to be there even more than we are. We do however have a lot of other responsibilities across our areas which also need our attention."

Those with information are asked to contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team via email at OswestryRN.snt@westmercia.police.uk