Firefighters rush to tractor ablaze in Whitchurch
Firefighters were called to a tractor fire in Whitchurch this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire in a field off the B5476, Coton, Whitchurch, at 5:16pm today (Monday, April 14).
Four fire crews including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Hodnet, Wem and Whitchurch.
An operations officer was also in attendance.
Upon arrival, the firefighters found one tractor and plough ablaze.
Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
The incident concluded at 6:16pm.