Telford students launch new 'cluck and collect' service delivering eggs to staff's doors

The new scheme at Telford College is being run by foundation work skills students at the college’s Wellington campus as part of a campaign to help develop their confidence, independence, communication and employability skills.

The 'eggs-tra' special service enables staff to order eggs via a QR code. Students will then sort and pack them before delivering the eggs to their offices.

Students are already delivering around 180 eggs each week around the campus.

Cluck And Collect. Mandeev Singh and Curtis Duddell on their delivery round at the Wellington campus.

Foundation studies tutor Bernie Cruise said: "We launched the service three or four weeks ago as part of a work experience programme specifically designed for our foundation students, who have additional learning support needs.

"Posters were put up around the campus, and it has grown to the point where our students are now delivering around 180 eggs every week.

"The eggs, which are all free-range, are purchased from a local supplier. They are checked, boxed and dated by our students who make the deliveries. We have a list of regular clients now, it is proving very popular.

Telford College principal Lawrence Wood receives a delivery of eggs.

"Work experience programmes like 'cluck and collect' are invaluable, because they provide our foundation students with a safe and familiar environment in which they can begin to learn and develop work-related skills.

"By exposing them to different working environments and practices, our staff are able to better support them in making informed decisions about what jobs they may wish to pursue in the future."