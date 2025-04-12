Royal Welsh Show 2025 Schedules Now Live – Entries Opening Soon

Exhibitors can now access comprehensive information about the various classes and competitions that will feature at this year's prestigious event, allowing ample time for preparation.

Entries for the equine section will open on Tuesday, April 16 at 10am, with livestock entries following a week later on Tuesday, April 23 at 10am. Entries for both sections will close on Tuesday, May 28.

The Royal Welsh Show, widely regarded as one of Europe's premier agricultural events, continues its tradition of showcasing the very best of Welsh farming, rural crafts, and countryside pursuits. The internationally acclaimed show attracts thousands of competitors and visitors from across the UK and beyond.

"We're thrilled to launch our 2025 schedules and open entries for another spectacular Royal Welsh Show," said a spokesperson for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

"The quality of competition at the Royal Welsh is consistently outstanding, and we look forward to welcoming competitors back to the showground this summer. With entries closing on 28th May, we encourage all potential exhibitors to review the schedules and submit their entries in good time."

Early registration is advised, as many classes prove extremely popular and may reach capacity quickly.

The schedules can be accessed via the Royal Welsh Show section of the Society's website: rwas.wales